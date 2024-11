TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in south Dublin as part of an investigation into a large scale money laundering operation.

Yesterday, gardaí, assisted by members from the Criminal Assets Bureau, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, as well as colleagues from Europol, executed a search warrant at an address in Blackrock.

The investigation relates to a large-scale operation of alleged money laundering and follows a number of international complaints into various forms of alleged online fraud.

An investigation team was established in the DMR East garda district as a result and suspicious activity was identified in a number of bank accounts.

This included money transactions from hundreds of bank accounts from over 15 countries across Europe, suspected to be the proceeds of crime and ‘money mule’ transactions.

A ‘money mule’ is a person who allows their bank account to be used for the transfer of another person’s stolen or illegal money.

This international investigation is led by the DMR East Division’s Economic Crime Unit and co-ordinated by Europol.

Gardaí, CAB and Europol took part in the investigation in Blackrock Garda Press Office Garda Press Office

An incident room has been set up and a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed.

Two people, a man and a woman both aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene.

They are currently detained at a Garda Station in Dublin.

Gardaí have, to date, seized over €3.25 million in crypto currencies and €20,000 in cash.

Other items of potential evidential value, including documents and several digital devices, have also been seized.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.