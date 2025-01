TWO ROADS IN Cork city are closed this morning due to an overflow of waste water in the Atlantic Pond area caused by equipment failure at a pumping station.

Cork City Council has advised the public that Monaghan Road and Centre Park Road have both been closed and that only local access is permitted.

Uisce Éireann said a traffic management plan has been put in place while repair work continues.

Advertisement

“Uisce Éireann’s incident management team is liaising with the EPA and Cork City Council in relation this incident,” the utility company said in a statement.

“Uisce Éireann’s priority is to protect public health and safety and minimise harm to the environment,” the statement said.

Tankers are on site removing excess wastewater overflows, Uisce Éireann said.

“We are asking people to take alternative routes while work is ongoing,” the statement added.

An Garda Síochána said that closures remain in place from the Marquee Road junctions (Páirc Uí Chaoimh end) to Victoria Road junctions (City end).