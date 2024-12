TWO TEENAGERS HAVE been arrested by gardaí investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a man with serious injuries in Westmeath over the weekend.

The man, aged in his 30s, was discovered at around 1:10am on Saturday morning on Grove Street, Mullingar, and was taken to Mullingar Hospital for medical treatment.

He has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

This morning, two male teenagers, both aged 17, were arrested as part of the investigation and are currently detained at a Garda Station in the Midlands.

Advertisement

Gardaí are believed to be concerned about misinformation and disinformation in relation to the case.

There have been unsubstantiated claims circulating on social media that the teenagers who have been arrested are International Protection Applications.

However, it’s understood that both teenagers are Irish citizens and that they are not connected in any way with International Protection.

Meanwhile, gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Anyone who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, from the areas around Grove Street and Mullingar Town centre between 12:30 am and 1:30 am on Saturday 14 December are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.