Two teenagers sent for trial accused of attacking concertgoer near Dublin's 3Arena

TWO TEENAGERS HAVE been sent forward for trial, accused of attacking a concertgoer who was filmed on a phone as he was severely injured near the 3Arena in January.

The victim, a Co Laois man in his early 20s, was left fighting for his life in hospital after what was described as a sustained attack.

It occurred outside the venue in Dublin’s city centre after a concert by Scottish DJ Ewan McVicar.

The injured party was taken to Beaumont Hospital with two bleeds on the brain and was placed in an induced coma afterwards.

The pair, aged 17 and 16, had been charged earlier under Section 4 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act for recklessly or intentionally causing serious harm to the man, which carries a possible life sentence.

Advertisement

It was held that the case was too serious to remain in the Children’s Court and that they and a third youth, aged 17, should face trial on indictment.

The prosecution’s books of evidence were served on the two teenagers before Judge Paul Kelly granted orders sending them forward for trial in the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

The case will be listed for mention in November.

They were remanded on continuing bail subject to various conditions, including an order to have no contact with each other or the complainant, either directly or indirectly.

A bench warrant was issued for the third youth who failed to appear.

At a previous bail hearing, the court was told the incident was allegedly planned and premeditated and was filmed on a phone. A fourth defendant, an adult male, is also before the courts on related charges.