Planning officials issue enforcement order against IPAS centre at former Tipperary hotel

A PLANNING ENFORCEMENT order has been issued against the operators of a former hotel in Tipperary currently used to house asylum seekers.

Tipperary County Council, in the enforcement note, ordered it to cease operating as an International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) centre by early next year.

A contract for Dundrum House Hotel in rural west Tipperary to be used for asylum seeker accommodation was first agreed in November 2024. (It had been hosting Ukrainian refugees since 2022.)

The enforcement order, first reported by Tipperary Live, told the operator to stop using parts of the complex in this way by 29 January 2027.

The order states that use of a number of locations, listed as Holm Oaks, The Square Block, The Coach House and the Old Wing or C Block, is defined as unauthorised development.

The direction also states that use of an unauthorised wastewater treatment system is a breach of planning.

It emerged recently that the Department of Justice was not going to renew the contract for the facility, ending its use in March 2027.

Local TD Michael Murphy said that he was glad that the enforcement order had given further “clarity” to the situation with Dundrum House.

“I welcome this decision by Tipperary County Council to take enforcement action in relation to Dundrum House.

I’ve consistently maintained that planning law must be respected, must be enforced, irrespective of the nature or development or who’s operating it.

“The planning permission with regard to Dundrum has been the subject of considerable concern within the local community for some time,” he said.

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Background

There was significant media and public interest in protests which began in 2024 when a contract was signed between the Department of Integration and the then newly established company Utmasta to rent a section of the property for three years to house people seeking international protection.

By that point, the operator of the site’s golf course and leisure facilities – Brogan Capital Ventures – had announced it was closing with immediate effect.

Last month, the Department of Justice said it noted the decision of An Coimisiún Pleanála which was published on 30 July in relation to planning matters at Dundrum House, Tipperary.

“While matters related to planning are between the Local Authority and the accommodation service provider, the Department requires valid confirmation of compliance with planning regulations for all IPAS properties that are newly contracted or renewed.

“In light of these circumstances, the Department has decided not to renew the accommodation contract at this location. This contract is due to expire in March 2027,” it said.

The department said that Dundrum House is currently contracted to accommodate 270 people in families seeking international protection.

“IPAS teams will commence planning for the relocation of the families living at Dundrum House over the coming months.

“The Department recognises that this news may cause uncertainty for residents, many of whom have established connections within the local community. We are particularly mindful of the impact this may have on families with children attending school, and in planning for this transition, aim to provide sufficient notice for families to plan for a change in location.

“IPAS will engage directly with residents to explain the next steps and provide assistance and information,” it said.

Statements have been requested from Tipperary County Council and Utmasta. Efforts to contact Brogan Capital Ventures, which is now in liquidation, have not been successful.

With reporting from Eoghan Dalton.