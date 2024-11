“WHO THOUGHT IT was a good idea to have an election at this time of year,” one voter said to an Independent candidate on the doorstep this week.

As temperatures plummet and weather warnings set in, perhaps Simon Harris is asking himself that question too.

Those up for election told The Journal this week that the time of year is having an impact, in terms of canvassing hours, as no one wants to open their door when it’s dark, which is pretty much any time after 4.30pm. They also hate people calling while they are eating their dinner.

This means the campaign, now in the final stretch, is gradually moving to an ‘air war’, meaning electioneering on the telly, the radio, newspapers, online and social media, becomes all that more important.

Those in Fianna Fáil are confident of their social media game at least. While Harris has become known as the “TikTok Taoiseach” many on the campaign trail have noted that Micheál Martin has upped his game on the social media platforms.

In terms of TikTok alone, it’s been highlighted that Harris has 1,159,563 views since the election was called, while Martin has 1,079,487, so a difference of around 80,000.

But it has been pointed out by some in Fianna Fáil that Harris has around 100,000 more followers than Martin, so the stats are being viewed as a win and an indication that Martin is hot on Harris’ TikTok heels.

We’ll have to wait and see who wins this war and if Harris can be knocked off his TikTok throne.

It’s important business. The Journal has already looked at how political parties have tried to outspend each other in the run up to this election.

So, what has the last week been like?

While Michael O’Leary’s comments about teachers dominated the agenda early on, the focus has moved on to more serious matters, particularly for Fine Gael. The controversy over Louth candidate John McGahon is a big problem for the party and has people questioning the Taoiseach’s judgement.

While Fine Gael want the matter to just go away, the matter has remained an issue for much of the week, with Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin and other opposition leaders weighing in on.

Aside from Fine Gael’s woes, the final manifestos have been launched this week, such as Sinn Féin’s and Aontú’s. This means the electorate have all the documents at their disposal for some bedtime reading over the next week.

While the scrapping between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael appears to have died down a bit, the attacks on Sinn Féin have ramped up, with back and forths between the larger parties about each others spending and whether any of them are any good with a calculator.

We’ve had the first leaders debate with ten (TEN!) leaders setting out their stalls on RTÉ and another leaders’ interview, this time Mary Lou McDonald, on Virgin Media Television. And, let’s not forget the latest addition to the Dublin Central ticket, Gerry Hutch, has been hitting the campaign trail this week. Who would have thought it.

There’s been plenty of Fact Checks and canvasses to boot, so two weeks in, while the weather is getting worse, and the dark hours are setting in, the next few days are set to be the most influential in this campaign. So stay tuned.