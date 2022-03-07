Two women hospitalised following shooting incident in Dublin

TWO WOMEN WERE hospitalised following a shooting in Dublin this morning.

The incident took place at approximately 9:45am at the junction of Oak Road and Nangor Road in Clondalkin.

A Garda spokesperson said a firearm was discharged at a car and shattered the windows.

The female driver of the car and a passenger, who are both aged in their 30s, received non-life threatening injuries. They attended St James Hospital for treatment.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.