Two women hospitalised following shooting incident in Dublin

TWO WOMEN WERE hospitalised following a shooting in Dublin this morning.
The incident took place at approximately 9:45am at the junction of Oak Road and Nangor Road in Clondalkin.
A Garda spokesperson said a firearm was discharged at a car and shattered the windows.
The female driver of the car and a passenger, who are both aged in their 30s, received non-life threatening injuries. They attended St James Hospital for treatment.
Investigations into the incident are ongoing.
