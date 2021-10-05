'Get a grip': Motorists being urged to check tyres to ensure they are roadworthy

MOTORISTS ARE BEING urged to check their tyres to ensure they are roadworthy ahead of Tyre Safety Day tomorrow.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) said defective tyres are linked to 14 deaths annually.

Motorists are being encouraged to visit any Irish Tyre Industry Association (ITIA) dealer nationwide for a free tyre safety check.

“Defective tyres pose a serious risk to all road users. Gardaí regularly deal with collisions in which people are killed or suffer serious life-changing injuries. Some of these collisions involve people driving with defective tyres,” Chief Superintendent Mick Hennebry said.

“Such collisions can be avoided if you ensure your vehicle is roadworthy and you drive at a safe speed. Ensuring you have appropriate tyres on your car will make the roads safer for all road users,” he said.

Hennebry added that members of Roads Policing Units across the country will be mounting roadside checks, checking tyres on vehicles tomorrow.

Anyone who is found to be driving a vehicle with defective tyres could risk up to four penalty points if convicted and a fixed penalty of up to €120.

RSA chief executive Sam Waide said they are calling on motorists to “get a grip” when it comes to tyre safety.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Don’t wait for your NCT to check if your tyres are roadworthy,” Waide said.

“Conduct a regular walk-around of your car and check your tyres,” he said.

“Check the tread depth, look for cuts, cracks or bulges. Take your car to the local forecourt or ITIA dealer and check the pressure. If your vehicle’s tyres show signs of deterioration, you should have them replaced immediately,” he added.

To date in 2021, a total of 108 lives have been lost on the road. This is down nine compared to the same date last year.