Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Monday 5 December 2022
Advertisement

U2 among new inductees to The Kennedy Center Honours

The honour is given to those in the performing arts for their lifetime of contributions to American culture.

1 hour ago 6,656 Views 0 Comments
The recipients of the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honours.
The recipients of the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honours.

U2 WERE AMONG the newest Kennedy Center honourees during a glamourous event last night.

The Kennedy Center Honours are given to those in the performing arts for their lifetime of contributions to American culture.

Speaking at a White House reception before the Kennedy Center Honours, US president Joe Biden said: “From this Irish-American President in a White House designed by Irish hands I want to thank U2 for all you have done, you really make a difference.”

During the main event at the Kennedy Center – Washington’s performing arts complex that serves as a living monument to slain president John F. Kennedy – the inductees were honoured with seats in the opera house’s presidential box.

U2 and George Clooney were among new honourees, alongside soul legend Gladys Knight, Cuban-born American composer Tania Leon, and contemporary Christian pop artist Amy Grant.

They were the 45th annual class to receive the highest US arts honour, after the group of stars enjoyed a special weekend in the American capital honouring their illustrious careers.

They joined the president Biden and first lady Jill Biden, along with other politicians including Nancy Pelosi and her husband, who was making a public appearance weeks after he was violently attacked and hospitalized when an intruder looking for the congresswoman broke into their California home.

Eddie Vedder of rock band Pearl Jam led a rollicking tribute to U2′s vast songbook, singing the hit “Elevation” in his signature power warble, later bringing down the house with the ballad “One.”

And Ukrainian singer Jamala joined Brandi Carlile and Hozier for a rendition of the U2 track “Walk On,” in support of Ukraine’s ongoing fight against Russia.

Actor Sean Penn also praised bandmembers Bono, the Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr, calling them “great musical poets for the ages” who manage to stay “consistently relevant” despite nearly half-a-century in the industry.

Meanwhile, Clooney – accompanied by his human rights lawyer wife Amal Clooney, who stunned in a glittering silver gown – told journalists on the red carpet that the event, which he had grown up watching on television in small-town Kentucky, was “exciting.”

© AFP 2022 with additional reporting from Diarmuid Pepper

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie