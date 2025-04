UISCE ÉIREANN HAS urged Dublin residents to conserve water during the current warm spell.

Temperatures could reach as high as 22 degrees today but Uisce Éireann has warned that demand increases during such warm, dry spells.

Demand for treated water continues to rise each year but increases even further during spells of weather like the one currently being experienced.

During the current warm spell and as we come into summer, Uisce Éireann has urged customers to be “mindful of their use of water so that supplies can be protected”, especially in areas where water resources are under pressure like in Dublin.

Stephen Burke, Uisce Éireann’s Regional Water Operations Manager for the East, said there is high and increasing demand in a number of areas, including the Greater Dublin Area.

In response, Uisce Éireann has ramped up its leakage detection, pipe repair, and other network management activities to help offset this demand.

And while these measures will continue into the summer months, Burke said he would “welcome any support the public can provide by doing what they can to reduce their use”.

“When temperatures rise, so does our water consumption,” said Burke.

“As we enjoy this very welcome spell of warm weather, we are asking everyone to play their part in conserving water and reporting leaks to help alleviate the pressure on our water supplies.”

He said simple actions that can have a “significant impact” to reduce consumption includes taking a shorter shower, not letting the tap run when brushing your teeth, and ensuring dishwashers and washing machines are fully loaded.

He added that now is a good time for people to spot any underground leaks outside their home or business.

Signs of such leaks may include persistent moisture in areas of the lawn or driveway, even during dry weather.

Burke also reminded the public of Uisce Éireann’s first fix free scheme, which provides for a free leak repair on private property where such a leak is identified.

“We would especially appreciate those who have been contacted for a free leak investigation to engage with us to resolve potential leaks,” said Burke.

Meanwhile, Uisce Éireann urged people to fix leaky taps and added that it’s important to check for and repair leaks on your premises, particularly if they are unoccupied for any prolonged period of time.

Uisce Éireann added that business owners should regularly inspect properties for leaks during a period of closure.