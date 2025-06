A NEW LAW which will decriminalise abortion for women in England and Wales terminating their own pregnancies has been passed by the UK’s House of Commons.

The legislation was sparked by Northern Ireland’s move to decriminalise abortion in 2019.

Advertisement

Abortion in England and Wales currently remains a criminal offence unless with an authorised provider up to 24 weeks into a pregnancy, with limited exemptions. It is also legal to take prescribed medication at home if a woman is under 10 weeks pregnant.

An amendment to the law, also backed by the House of Commons, will remove the threat of investigation, arrest and prosecution of any woman who acts in relation to their own pregnancy.

MPs were given a free vote at the Parliament last night and voted 312 to 95, majority 217 to approve the Crime and Policing Bill. The new law will now undergo further scrutiny in the House of Lords.

With reporting by Press Association