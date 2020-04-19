This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 19 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ministers in UK downplay talk of lifting Covid-19 restrictions amid 'grotesque' criticism of Johnson

A report in the Sunday Times claims the prime minister missed five meetings of the key Cobra committee in the run-up to the outbreak.

By Press Association Sunday 19 Apr 2020, 1:03 PM
23 minutes ago 5,832 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5078299
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove (file photo).
Image: Pippa Fowles/Crown Copyright/10 Downing Street/PA Images
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove (file photo).
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove (file photo).
Image: Pippa Fowles/Crown Copyright/10 Downing Street/PA Images

MINISTERS IN THE UK have poured cold water on reports the government has drawn-up a plan to start easing the coronavirus lockdown within weeks.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove denied suggestions a “traffic light” strategy is about to be brought in which would see some schools and businesses allowed to reopen in mid-May.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson also dismissed the Mail on Sunday report, tweeting: “No decision has been made on when we will reopen schools.

“I can reassure schools and parents that they will only reopen when the scientific advice indicates it is the right time to do so.”

Gove told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “It is the case that we are looking at all of the evidence, but we have set some tests which need to be passed before we can think of easing restrictions in this lockdown.

“It is entirely understandable, of course, that there should be a public debate about how we approach these difficult choices.”

Gove also strongly defended Boris Johnson after a wide-ranging report in the Sunday Times claimed the prime minister had missed five meetings of the key Cobra committee in the run-up to the outbreak.

The report also stated a number of opportunities had been missed by the government in January, February and March to try to lessen the impact of the gathering crisis.

Lack of PPE

Controversy has raged over the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) for NHS staff, and low levels of testing as the virus took hold.

Gove said: “The idea that the prime minister skipped meetings that were vital to our response to the coronavirus, I think is grotesque.

“The prime minister took all the major decisions. Nobody can say that the prime minister wasn’t throwing heart and soul into fighting this virus. His leadership has been clear.

“He’s been inspirational at times.”

Johnson was treated for Covid-19 in intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital in London earlier this month and is now recuperating at his country estate Chequers.

2.53323512 File photo of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Source: PA Images

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth later argued that Gove’s line that one or two aspects of the Sunday Times story were incorrect is “possibly the weakest rebuttal of a detailed expose in British political history”.

He told Ridge: “There are serious questions as to why the prime minister skipped five Cobra meetings throughout February, when the whole world could see how serious this was becoming.

“And we know that serious mistakes have been made, we know that our front-line NHS staff don’t have the PPE, that they’ve been told this weekend that they won’t necessarily have the gowns which are vital to keep them safe. We know that our testing capacity is not at the level that is needed.

“We know that the ventilators that many hospitals have received are the wrong types of ventilators and there are big questions as to whether we went into this lockdown too slowly, and now we hear the prime minister missed five meetings at the start of this outbreak. It suggests that early on he was missing in action.”

Related Read

18.04.20 Lifting restrictions will be ‘slow and controlled’, Covid-19 advisory group chairman says

Niall Dickson, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, has said a shipment of PPE that is due to arrive in the country is “a few days’ supply” and “may be enough to avert an absolute crisis over this weekend”, but added that “it doesn’t solve the longer term problem”.

Vaccine

On the same programme, Sir Jeremy Farrar, a member of the Uk government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said he was “optimistic” about finding a vaccine for the Covid-19 coronavirus with advances in science.

But he acknowledged “the truth is we don’t have another vaccine for any other human coronavirus” and said finding a safe and effective treatment for the latest strain was “not a given”.

2.53462067 Source: PA Graphics

“I hope we would have a vaccine towards the end of this year – but that’s a vaccine in a vial, it’s a vaccine that we believe to be safe, a vaccine we think might be effective.

“I think it’s crucial to realise having a vaccine in itself, in say a million doses, which you know to be safe and you believe to be effective. That is not the end game.

“The end game is making sure that it is truly effective. It’s effective in the elderly, effective in young children, effective right across the age group in all populations.

“And then you have to manufacture that in billions of doses to administer them to the world.

“That is an enormous scientific challenge, it’s also an enormous logistics and delivery challenge.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie