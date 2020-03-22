Coronavirus: 48 deaths in the UK in the last 24 hours as 5,683 now confirmed to have virus

THE DEATH TOLL from coronavirus in the UK now stands at 281, the British government said this evening.

This represents 48 deaths in a 24-hour period – the biggest jump in deaths for the nation since the crisis began.

As of 9am today, 78,340 people had been tested for coronavirus in the UK, with 5,683 patients confirmed positive, the Department of Health and Social Care and Public Health England said.

Speaking at the daily press conference at Downing Street, Boris Johnson said: “I want to thank everybody in the country today for the whole effort we are collectively making.

“You name it, absolutely everybody who is keeping this country going today.

“I want to thank everyone who didn’t visit their mum for Mother’s Day, but Skyped them or rang them instead.

“Thank you for your sacrifice, I know how tough it must be.”

Johnson also urged people to follow the Government’s advice over coronavirus saying: “You have to stay two metres apart and you have to follow the social distancing.”

