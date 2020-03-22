This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 22 March, 2020
Coronavirus: 48 deaths in the UK in the last 24 hours as 5,683 now confirmed to have virus

This represents the biggest jump in deaths for the nation since the crisis began.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 22 Mar 2020, 5:25 PM
1 hour ago 17,383 Views 30 Comments
Shoppers queue outside a branch of Costco, in Croydon, south London.
Image: Dominic Lipinski
Image: Dominic Lipinski

THE DEATH TOLL from coronavirus in the UK now stands at 281, the British government said this evening. 

This represents 48 deaths in a 24-hour period – the biggest jump in deaths for the nation since the crisis began.

As of 9am today, 78,340 people had been tested for coronavirus in the UK, with 5,683 patients confirmed positive, the Department of Health and Social Care and Public Health England said.

Speaking at the daily press conference at Downing Street, Boris Johnson said: “I want to thank everybody in the country today for the whole effort we are collectively making.

“You name it, absolutely everybody who is keeping this country going today.

“I want to thank everyone who didn’t visit their mum for Mother’s Day, but Skyped them or rang them instead.

“Thank you for your sacrifice, I know how tough it must be.”

Johnson also urged people to follow the Government’s advice over coronavirus saying: “You have to stay two metres apart and you have to follow the social distancing.”

With reporting by PA

