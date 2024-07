IT’S BEEN SIX long weeks since UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stood in the pouring Downing Street rain and announced a general election.

An election was required some time before the end of this year but Sunak surprised many with the decision to hold it in the summer.

A last-gasp gamble perhaps with polling long suggesting that the writing is on the wall for his Conservative government and Labour’s Keir Starmer itching to get the keys for Number 10.

The exit poll at 10pm should tell the broad strokes of what the voters have decided across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

As well as the Downing Street storyline, there are many to follow and The Journal will be with you throughout the night to bring you the counts, reaction and analysis.

With reporting by Muiris O’Cearbhaill (now)



“What are the Papers saying? Aren’t they known to back parties over there?,” I hear you ask. Yes. They are. The Tories suffered an eleventh-hour blow last night as The Sun – a staunch Tory-supporting tabloid and known to back election winners – previewed its front page for today. “As Britain goes to the polls, it’s time for a new manager… and we don’t mean sack Southgate,” the front page of the paper says, poking fun at calls to oust the England football manager. The UK’s papers went all out today, labelling some politicians as “wozzacks” and accusing others of “rampant wokery”. Read what some of them said in our front-page review from this morning. Northern Ireland has also been voting today. So what’s going on up there? Well, there could be leadership woes for the DUP as its leader Gavin Robinson is locked in a fierce battle with Alliance leader Naomi Long for a seat. Sinn Féin meanwhile could come out on top by standing still and holding on to its current tally of seven Westminster seats, though the party is under pressure in at least two constituencies. To get the latest, you can read my colleague Diarmuid Pepper’s piece, here. Labour’s path to victory will be paved by trying to rebuild its ‘Red Wall’. Constituencies in the midlands and north of England – that would have traditionally backed Labour – delivered a weak result for the party in the last election in 2019. To take the House of Commons, Labour will be hoping to get back on solid ground in those key areas – constituencies such as Bassetlaw, Scunthorpe or Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes. But what about the other parties, such as Reform or the Lib Dems? Well, my colleague Lauren Boland has got you sorted on what is expected for all of the major challengers to the Tories for this election which you can read here. Welcome to The Journal‘s UK election liveblog where myself, Muiris O’Cearbhaill, and my colleagues will be bringing you the latest and breaking stories from the race throughout the night. Voting started at 7am this morning and are due to close at 10pm, with an exit poll expected to be announced shortly after that. While polls in the run up to the election have made it all but certain that the Labour party are likely to gain seats up and down Great Britain, the only question left to answer now is just how solid that lead will be. Throughout the day voters in the millions have been showing up and voting at polling stations in the UK.

