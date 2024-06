A CONSERVATIVE PARTY politician in the Welsh parliament is being investigated by the UK Gambling Commission over alleged betting on the timing of the British General Election.

Russell George is the fifth Tory politician to be investigated by the gambling watchdog as the scandal continues to grow.

It comes after Rishi Sunak withdrew support for two Tory candidates after coming under mounting pressure within the party to take a tougher stance on the alleged use of inside information to bet on the timing of the July 4 poll.

As nominations have closed, Craig Williams, who is standing in Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr, and Laura Saunders, who is standing in Bristol North West, will still appear on the ballot paper.

But a Conservative Party spokesman said: “As a result of ongoing internal inquiries, we have concluded that we can no longer support Craig Williams or Laura Saunders as parliamentary candidates at the forthcoming General Election.

“We have checked with the Gambling Commission that this decision does not compromise the investigation that they are conducting, which is rightly independent and ongoing.”

Williams, who was the Prime Minister’s senior parliamentary aide, said he had “committed an error of judgment, not an offence” and intended to “clear my name”.

Meanwhile, it emerged this evening that Labour suspended its candidate Kevin Craig, who is facing a separate probe after he placed a wager on himself losing the contest for the Central Suffolk and North Ipswich constituency to the Conservatives.

A party spokeswoman said: “With Keir Starmer as leader, the Labour party upholds the highest standards for our parliamentary candidates, as the public rightly expects from any party hoping to serve, which is why we have acted immediately in this case.”

Craig said he “deeply” regretted putting a bet on the Tories to win in the seat he is contesting but said it was done “with the intention of giving any winnings to local charities”.

“I will comply fully with the investigation,” he added.

Throughout my life I have enjoyed the odd bet for fun whether on politics or horses.



A few weeks ago when I thought I would never win this seat I put a bet on the Tories to win here with the intention of giving any winnings to local charities.



While I did not place this bet… — Kevin Craig for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich (@KevinCraigUK) June 25, 2024

Separately, Scotland Yard said five more officers – in addition to a member of Sunak’s protection team who was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of misconduct in a public office - were alleged to have placed bets.

The officers are based on the Royalty and Specialist Command, the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command and the Central West Basic Command Unit, but none of them work in a close protection role.

A Met Police spokesman said: “It is still the case that only one officer is under criminal investigation.

“We have, however, been passed information from the Gambling Commission alleging that five further officers have placed bets related to the timing of the election.

“The Gambling Commission continues to investigate these matters. The officers have not been arrested but the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.”

Decisions on whether the five officers will be subject to any restrictions will be taken in due course, the Met said.

With reporting by Press Association