THE BRITISH GOVERNMENT has announced sanctions against the “godmother of the settler movement”, along with other key individuals and organisations supporting violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy made the announcement yesterday as he revealed the UK will be suspending free trade negotiations with Israel.

It comes amid swirling international condemnation of Israel’s renewed military offensive in Gaza, coupled with its sustained 11-week aid embargo into the strip.

The EU, along with Canada, also threatened to take action over the actions of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government in Gaza, with the bloc’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas promising to act after “a strong majority” of its 27 member states also backed a review of its trade agreement with Israel.

The United Nations warned yesterday that if aid supplies into the region continue to be impeded, 14,000 Palestinian babies could die of starvation.

Posted to the UK Government’s official website on Tuesday, sanction plans revealed by Westminster will target three individuals, including “high-profile extremist settler leader” Daniella Weiss.

Weiss, leader of Israel settler organisation Nachala, and labelled the “godmother of the settler movement” by journalist Louis Theroux, appeared in his recent documentary ‘The Settlers’ which explored the actions of Jewish settlers in the West Bank, also known as the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Advertisement

A group of armed Jewish settlers raids the Old City area of Hebron, West Bank. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

In the documentary, Weiss denies that settler violence against Palestinians takes place, and even shoves Theroux, prompting him to call her a “sociopath”.

Weiss has responded to the sanctions placed on her, promising that hundreds of Jewish Israeli families “are prepared and ready to implement settlement in Gaza – immediately”.

The UK’s measures will introduce travel bans and financial restrictions against her and two other individuals – Harel Libi and Zohar Sabah.

Libi is the owner of a construction company and has been involved in “perpetuating acts of aggression and violence” against Palestinians in the West Bank, according to Westminster.

His company Libi Construction and Infrastructure has supported the establishment of outposts (settlements built without Israeli authorisation) and will face an asset freeze as a result.

Sabah is the owner of an illegal farming outpost built by Libi – Coco’s Farm – and has been implicated in “threatening, perpetrating, promoting and supporting, acts of aggression and violence” against Palestinians. He will be subject to an asset freeze and travel ban.

The Nachala movement will also face an asset freeze for its funding of illegal outposts and forced displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank.