3 mins ago

Russia avoids debt default

In Russia, Moscow has said that it avoided a debt default this morning after it carried out interest payments on two foreign bonds.

According to the Russian Finance Ministry, the payment was worth $117.2 million.

The payment order… worth $117.2 million due on March 15 was sent to a correspondent bank account on March 14 and was executed.

Due to sanctions against Russia, $300 billion of its foreign currency reserves have been targeted and the country can no longer access the funds.

This lead to some speculation that Russia could default on its debts.