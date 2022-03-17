#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 9°C Thursday 17 March 2022
HERE ARE THE major developments on the 22nd day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia avoids debt default

In Russia, Moscow has said that it avoided a debt default this morning after it carried out interest payments on two foreign bonds.

According to the Russian Finance Ministry, the payment was worth $117.2 million.

The payment order… worth $117.2 million due on March 15 was sent to a correspondent bank account on March 14 and was executed.

Due to sanctions against Russia, $300 billion of its foreign currency reserves have been targeted and the country can no longer access the funds.

This lead to some speculation that Russia could default on its debts.

Other developments this morning include an address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the German parliament.

In the address, Zelenskyy urged German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to tear down a new wall that was being built by Russia across Europe, echoing former US President Ronald Reagan.

“It’s not a Berlin Wall — it is a Wall in central Europe between freedom and bondage and this Wall is growing bigger with every bomb” dropped on Ukraine, Zelenskyy told MPs.

Dear Mr Scholz, tear down this Wall.

Give Germany the leadership role that you in Germany deserve.

Zelenskyy was welcomed with a standing ovation from German lawmakers.

Additional reporting from Press Association and AFP.

