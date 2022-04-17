Medics treating Ukrainian refugees as illness strikes group in north Cork emergency centre

MEDICS ARE TREATING and assessing a group of Ukrainian refugees who became unwell when they arrived at an emergency accommodation centre in North Cork last night.

HSE medical staff and paramedics are at the centre in Banteer and are treating the refugees.

Sources have said that while the group is 46 people, approximately 30 of the refugees have become sick.

A spokesperson for Cork County Council, the agency managing the centre, confirmed the incident.

“A total of 46 Ukrainian refugees were placed in emergency rest centre accommodation in Banteer on Saturday night 16 April. A number of refugees complained of feeling unwell upon arrival.

“Medical assistance was called immediately and medical help was present on site overnight. The HSE’s Public Health Unit has been mobilised and the centre currently has restricted access while the matter is being addressed,” she said.

As of figures released on Wednesday almost 23,000 Ukrainian refugees have so far arrived in Ireland, with an average of 500 new arrivals each day.

The numbers are said to be putting pressure on existing accommodation provision with some 90-95% of new arrivals expected to be placed in dormitory style accommodation in community halls and sports halls.

Nearly 4,000 rooms in hotels and B&Bs have been providing short-term accommodation but the contracts with many of these providers are set to expire coming into the Easter period.

A government spokesperson said that some of these contracts may be renewed but that this may be “challenging” as hotels seek to make rooms available ahead of the tourist season.

A tented village in Gormanstown and accommodation in the Citywest Hotel and Millstreet Arena in Cork are also part of the plans to house refugees.

It is now expected that the Millstreet venue will be available for use next week.

By the end of April it is estimated that the number of Ukrainian refugees in Ireland could be 34,000.