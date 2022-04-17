#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 17 April 2022
Advertisement

Medics treating Ukrainian refugees as illness strikes group in north Cork emergency centre

Medical assistance was called immediately and was present on the site in Banteer overnight.

By Niall O'Connor Sunday 17 Apr 2022, 1:20 PM
1 hour ago 15,309 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5740848
Stock image of refugees on the Polish/Ukraine border.
Image: Niall O'Connor/The Journal
Stock image of refugees on the Polish/Ukraine border.
Stock image of refugees on the Polish/Ukraine border.
Image: Niall O'Connor/The Journal

MEDICS ARE TREATING and assessing a group of Ukrainian refugees who became unwell when they arrived at an emergency accommodation centre in North Cork last night. 

HSE medical staff and paramedics are at the centre in Banteer and are treating the refugees. 

Sources have said that while the group is 46 people, approximately 30 of the refugees have become sick. 

A spokesperson for Cork County Council, the agency managing the centre, confirmed the incident. 

“A total of 46 Ukrainian refugees were placed in emergency rest centre accommodation in Banteer on Saturday night 16 April. A number of refugees complained of feeling unwell upon arrival.

“Medical assistance was called immediately and medical help was present on site overnight. The HSE’s Public Health Unit has been mobilised and the centre currently has restricted access while the matter is being addressed,” she said. 

As of figures released on Wednesday almost 23,000 Ukrainian refugees have so far arrived in Ireland, with an average of 500 new arrivals each day.

The numbers are said to be putting pressure on existing accommodation provision with some 90-95% of new arrivals expected to be placed in dormitory style accommodation in community halls and sports halls.

Nearly 4,000 rooms in hotels and B&Bs have been providing short-term accommodation but the contracts with many of these providers are set to expire coming into the Easter period.

A government spokesperson said that some of these contracts may be renewed but that this may be “challenging” as hotels seek to make rooms available ahead of the tourist season.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A tented village in Gormanstown and accommodation in the Citywest Hotel and Millstreet Arena in Cork are also part of the plans to house refugees. 

It is now expected that the Millstreet venue will be available for use next week. 

By the end of April it is estimated that the number of Ukrainian refugees in Ireland could be 34,000. 

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie