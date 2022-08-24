Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Wednesday 24 August 2022
Ukrainian flags fly by the GPO as part of defiant march in Dublin

Protestors are currently marching from the GPO to the Ukrainian embassy in Ballsbridge.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 24 Aug 2022, 6:09 PM
22 minutes ago 1,276 Views 2 Comments
Members of the Ukrainian community outside the GPO this evening
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

A PROTEST BY members of the Ukrainian community is currently being held in Dublin city this evening, as the country marks its independence alongside six months of war.

The rally, which was organised by Ukrainian Action in Ireland, will see protestors march from the GPO in the city centre to the Ukrainian embassy in Ballsbridge.

In a statement, the organisers said:

“This year’s Ukrainian Independence Day is exceptional, as this day also marks six months since the Russian war on Ukraine & six months of heroic Ukrainian resistance.

“We are organizing a march on Ukraine’s Independence Day, August 24, to stand with Ukrainians who are giving their lives to protect freedom and independence.”

Speeches are also planned to take place at the Ukrainian embassy following the march.

The war, which kicked off on 24 February, has seen thousands of people killed and forced millions of refugees to flee Ukraine and seek asylum in countries around Europe.

In a video message, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that “the democratic world stands in solidarity” with Ukraine on the country’s 31st year of independence.

“Your courageous stance in defence of your country, its sovereignty and territorial integrity and against the immoral war that Russia has unleashed upon you is an inspiration that has rightly moved the world,” said Martin.

“It is fundamentally wrong that a peaceful democratic country and its people should have to endure such suffering.

“As we mark Ukraine’s independence day, I look forward to the day when a free, safe and sovereign Ukraine takes its rightful place within our European family and I hope that when we mark the occasion next year, Ukraine will be free, at peace and with all its people returned. Slava Ukraini.”

Protestors have also gathered outside the Russian embassy to protest the ongoing war.

