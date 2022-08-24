Ukrainian flags fly by the GPO as part of defiant march in Dublin

Members of the Ukrainian community outside the GPO this evening

Members of the Ukrainian community outside the GPO this evening

A PROTEST BY members of the Ukrainian community is currently being held in Dublin city this evening, as the country marks its independence alongside six months of war.

The rally, which was organised by Ukrainian Action in Ireland, will see protestors march from the GPO in the city centre to the Ukrainian embassy in Ballsbridge.

In a statement, the organisers said:

“This year’s Ukrainian Independence Day is exceptional, as this day also marks six months since the Russian war on Ukraine & six months of heroic Ukrainian resistance.

“We are organizing a march on Ukraine’s Independence Day, August 24, to stand with Ukrainians who are giving their lives to protect freedom and independence.”

Speeches are also planned to take place at the Ukrainian embassy following the march.

Advertisement

The war, which kicked off on 24 February, has seen thousands of people killed and forced millions of refugees to flee Ukraine and seek asylum in countries around Europe.

In a video message, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that “the democratic world stands in solidarity” with Ukraine on the country’s 31st year of independence.

“Your courageous stance in defence of your country, its sovereignty and territorial integrity and against the immoral war that Russia has unleashed upon you is an inspiration that has rightly moved the world,” said Martin.

“It is fundamentally wrong that a peaceful democratic country and its people should have to endure such suffering.

Grateful to @MichealMartinTD and all people of Ireland for the unwavering support for Ukraine. Ireland is a true friend of Ukraine that was there for us from the first day of the full-scale russian invasion. We will fight and we will win. Glory to Ukraine! #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/izat18BSWb — UKR Embassy to Ireland (@UKRinIRL) August 24, 2022

“As we mark Ukraine’s independence day, I look forward to the day when a free, safe and sovereign Ukraine takes its rightful place within our European family and I hope that when we mark the occasion next year, Ukraine will be free, at peace and with all its people returned. Slava Ukraini.”

Protestors have also gathered outside the Russian embassy to protest the ongoing war.