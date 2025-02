EVERY MORNING, Ukrainians in Ireland check their phones for news about rocket strikes in their homeland, calling family members to make sure they’re alive.

Now they face a new source of anxiety – the fact that Donald Trump’s push for negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin excludes Ukraine itself.

Trump and Putin conducted what the US President called a ”lengthy and highly productive” phone call just last week, marking a significant warming of relations between the two nations.

Ukraine’s leaders were left out of the US-Russia summit in Saudi Arabia this week, and in his latest comments on the conflict within the past 24 hours Trump has blamed Ukraine for starting the war and then labelled its president Volodymyr Zelenskyy “a dictator”.

While Zelenskyy warns that Trump has fallen prey to Moscow’s disinformation, Ukrainians watching from Ireland fear what these mooted negotiations might mean for their families, their homes, and their nation’s very existence.

We’ve been speaking with Ukrainians in Ireland this week to get their take on the developments.

‘You cannot negotiate with terrorists’

Olga Labetskaya, who lives with her 9-year-old son in Kinsale, expresses what’s in mind for many Ukrainians. Her mother, battling blood cancer, remains in Ukraine with her 90-year-old grandmother.

Speaking to The Journal she said: “My only wish is simple — to see my loved ones alive one more time. I don’t have grand ambitions or plans. Just this.

Olga expressed deep concern about Trump’s diplomatic moves: “This isn’t real negotiation — it’s a shocking and frightening event. I’m terrified about what this means and how the world will respond. For me, it would be like Armageddon. How can two countries presume to decide the fate of all others? It defies logic and humanity.

“In Ukraine, we have a saying: ‘like a monkey with a grenade’ — but this is on a global scale. The crucial question is how the world will react. It’s unthinkable that two countries could control everyone’s destiny.”

She added: “While the world hides, this crisis grows deeper and more dramatic. We must stop burying our heads in the sand. How can anyone suggest diplomatic solutions with such a terrorist as Putin is? You cannot negotiate with terrorists.”

Looking back at the evolution of Ukrainian hopes since the war began in 2022 she said: “Initially, we expected Russians to stand against Putin… Then we hoped Poland and the Baltic states could influence other European countries and the European Parliament, but either their voices weren’t strong enough or others lacked the courage to listen.”

Zelenskyy speaking to reporters in Kyiv yesterday. Pool Photo / Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/Alamy Live News Pool Photo / Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/Alamy Live News / Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/Alamy Live News

’24 hours became 100 days’

Oleg, who lives in Dublin, monitors daily rocket strikes near his family’s location in Ukraine. Speaking to The Journal he said Trump’s promises about ending the war had been constantly shifting.

“First, he said he’d stop it in 24 hours after becoming president, then it became 100 days, then 180, and now the timeline is unclear.

“The only positive aspect is that negotiations have begun, breaking what was previously a complete deadlock. However, Trump’s approach concerns me. As a businessman, he clearly relies on pressure tactics. While the United States holds a strong position, Trump seems to use this leverage without restraint, believing he can act and speak as he pleases.”

Oleg said Zelenskyy’s 57% approval rate three years into the war showed Ukrainians were largely behind the current leadership.

“Zelenskyy has proven himself through actions — leading Ukraine through three years of war against an overwhelmingly powerful enemy, maintaining our resistance despite clearly unequal conditions. In contrast, what has Trump contributed? Just contradictory statements, unfulfilled promises, and self-promotion.”

‘The big guys now share territories and the world’s integrity’

Kateryna, who lives in Galway, sees a darker pattern emerging.

“The big guys now share territories and the world’s integrity,” she said.

“Unlike Biden, who warned and armed Ukraine before the war began, I never saw Trump as Ukraine’s friend. Trump’s pursuit of negotiations isn’t about peacemaking – his vision directly opposes Biden’s approach.”

She added: ‘It’s alarming that the US would negotiate with a dictator without involving Ukraine or the European Union. Europe shouldn’t let its guard down — countries bordering Russia like Finland, Lithuania, and Poland could be next.

“Even Ireland would be affected by a war that involves the EU. We must stay vigilant about global politics, especially regarding China’s uncertain position. Ukraine wasn’t prepared — the EU can’t make the same mistake.”

Referring to the Russian demands she said: “Putin wants four regions – Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Kherson. He’s already amended Russia’s Constitution to include them, despite not controlling them militarily. He’s seeking Trump’s help to legitimise these claims, which clearly violates international law.”

‘We continue hoping without hope’

This question of international law and sovereignty deeply concerns Liia from Cork, who closely follows European Parliament and Commission channels for direct information.

“Trump is the president of the USA, not of the world, hemisphere, or any geographic unit. We must distinguish between his personal wishes and what’s legally possible within international frameworks.”

Morale in Ukraine has taken a battering in the years since the start of the war, she said.

“People in Ukraine are exhausted, operating at survival level. Their optimism has dimmed since the war’s beginning. They find strength in each other and in our cultural heritage.

“We continue hoping without hope because the international situation offers little encouragement. International partners prioritise their interests, despite all the talk about empathy in Europe and the USA. They speak of empathy but seem unable to truly understand what Ukrainians are experiencing.”

She added: “We’re grateful for help from Europe, Japan, and others. But perhaps the focus should shift from just providing aid to ensuring its effectiveness. When assistance doesn’t yield results, shouldn’t we pause to identify and address the critical points of failure?”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his team meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian negotiators in Riyadh this week. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

When home becomes occupied territory

The complexities of international support take on a more personal dimension for Maryna Bilash in Donegal, whose home in North Donetsk lies in occupied territory:

“Trump’s motivation is clear — he wants to be remembered as a peacemaker.”

“I understand his desire to reduce aid to Ukraine, and I know Ukraine will need to repay this support. But he and Putin seem prepared to negotiate on Putin’s terms, taking advantage of Ukraine’s current vulnerability. They’re acting as if Ukraine has no right to speak for itself.”

An uncertain future

Valeria, now living in Wexford, has a stark assessment. While acknowledging international support, she sees fundamental problems with its implementation:

“While most countries have helped from the beginning, even ‘more than we deserve,’ this support is like a decorative plate with a gold border — more show than substance. What Ukraine really needs is cutting-edge weaponry. Instead, we’re receiving outdated equipment while Europe keeps its latest technology.

Raising concerns about her country’s future she added: “Many people are looking for ways to leave Ukraine. They see a country that’s been plundered and fear it has no future. Others worry about the extensive time it will take to clear the land of mines.

“Very few maintain faith that Ukraine will preserve its identity as Ukraine.”