QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY BELFAST has become the first university in the UK to recognise the role pets play in the educational attainment of their students.

Queen’s said the pet graduation isn’t some dog-matic or cat-astrophic idea, but is rather based on research that shows the important ‘degree’ of support animals can provide as study buddies.

Jodi the Chihuahua. Queen's University Belfast Queen's University Belfast

Some 25 pets were invited to an unofficial and informal graduation ceremony at Queen’s Lanyon Building last night, following the university’s main tranche of summer graduations.

This included a number of dogs, cats, and even a dwarf hamster who were celebrated for their role in supporting their humans through their time at Queen’s.

Dwarf Hamster Peaches Queen's University Belfast Queen's University Belfast

Queen’s said ‘pupparazzi’ were on hand to snap the pets being conferred with “honorary dog-torate cat-ificates in either “Pawlitical Sciences, Barkitecture, Furensic Pawthology or Barketing”.

Queen’s University pointed to research which shows that time spent with pets can improve concentration levels and lower stress, two things that are particularly important when studying.

From Bavarian mountain hound to dwarf hamster, no matter the size we know that our furry friends play a vital role when it comes to our students achieving their degrees, and they deserve some acknowledgement too.

Sammy the Black Labrador. Queen's University Belfast Queen's University Belfast

Rico, a 13-year-old Jack Russell, was among those celebrated and his owner and Queen’s graduate Michael Murphy remarked that Rico is “full of beans despite being a mature student in dog years”.

“I am delighted to see his efforts recognised and to have another Queen’s graduate in the family,” added Murphy.

13-year-old Jack Russell Rico Queen's University Belfast Queen's University Belfast

Elsewhere, Aaron Christie was grateful the contributions of his cat Raphael were recognised, despite Raphael’s walking all over his laptop at times during study periods.

Christie said it was great to be a part of the ceremony as “pets are such an integral part of the family, we would all be so lost without them”.

Raphael the cat with owner Aaron Christie. Queen's University Belfast Queen's University Belfast

Meanwhile, Louise McCarthy was pleased her Dachshund Milo was a part of her big day and described him as the “best study buddy through my Queen’s experience”.

Louise McCarthy and Daschund Milo. Queen's University Belfast Queen's University Belfast

“This is an excellent opportunity to show him how much his support has meant to me in such a fun way,” said McCarthy.

Otto the eight month old miniature schnauzer. Queen's University Belfast Queen's University Belfast