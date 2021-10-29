#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Friday 29 October 2021
Advertisement

Ulster Bank customers to be given six months' notice to close accounts from early 2022

The bank said it is continuing to serve existing customers, so no action is required by customers yet.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 29 Oct 2021, 9:04 AM
1 hour ago 10,876 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5586852
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

ULSTER BANK CUSTOMERS will be given six months’ notice to close their accounts and find a new bank from early next year. 

Ulster Bank said today it is “encouraging customers to get ready” for changes coming in 2022 as part of the bank’s withdrawal from the Irish market. 

The bank said it is continuing to serve existing customers, so no action is required by customers yet.

“Ulster Bank will contact customers directly when they need to take action and this will commence in early 2022 when we plan to begin to serve formal account closure notice to current account and deposit account customers,” the bank said in a statement.

“In advance of this, Ulster Bank is encouraging customers to consider their options, avail of supports and get ready to choose a new banking provider, particularly for customers’ current and deposit accounts. 

“Over the coming months we will engage with customers, including those who might need more support, to help them to get ready to choose a new provider, with a view to move & close their accounts.

“However, if customers are ready now, we are encouraging them to review their Ulster Bank accounts or make an appointment to review their Ulster Bank accounts.”

Ulster Bank will stop accepting applications for new and existing personal banking customers at close of business today with the main exception of mortgages, which will remain available for existing customers only. 

The bank said it is encouraging business customers to prepare for these changes. 

Ulster Bank said it will not close any of its 88 branches in 2021 and that it does not anticipate closing any branch in the first six months of 2022. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

However, it will begin to phase out traditional counter-cash services to concentrate on in-person support for customers to move bank and/or close accounts.

“We committed to giving customers up to 6 months’ notice to facilitate key changes for them and in this context, today we are signposting the expected timelines for current and deposit account customers to choose a new bank, move and close their accounts with Ulster Bank,” said Ulster Bank Chief Executive Jane Howard.

“While customers do not need to take action at this time, we know that some customers will want to get ready to start this process now and we will facilitate this for any customer who needs it. 

“We want to encourage customers to spend some time thinking about the best options for them and we wish to support them on this journey as much as possible.”

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie