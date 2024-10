IRISH TROOPS ARE unharmed after Israel’s army reportedly opened fire at different positions held by UN peacekeepers in Lebanon.

Taoiseach Simon Harris has said that he has received a briefing notifying him that “all Irish troops are accounted for” following the incident.

News service Reuters had reported that Israeli troops opened fire at three positions held by UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon today, with no indication that any camp housing Irish soldiers had been hit.

Harris said any firing “in the vicinity of UNIFIL troops or facilities” was “reckless and must stop” immediately.

