GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED a pump-action shotgun, four motorcycles, a tracking device and a quantity of drugs following searches at residences in the Finglas area of Dublin.

The searches were carried out this morning with support from armed gardaí, following an incident in which a suspected piepe bomb was flown into a house in the area using a drone last Monday.

Gardaí said approximately €10,000 worth of suspected cannabis and €4,200 worth of heroin were seized in today’s searches.

They also seized ammunition for the shotgun, as well as “phones and other technology as evidence”.

