#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 1 September 2021
Advertisement

Ireland is now the president of the UN Security Council

For the next 30 days, Ireland will chair debates and organise the agenda for the Security Council.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 1 Sep 2021, 7:47 AM
23 minutes ago 1,878 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5536967

IRELAND TAKES THE presidency of the UN Security Council for 30 days from today, with the focus for the month expected to be on the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. 

During Ireland’s two-year term on the UN Security Council, it had aimed to put a focus on how conflict disproportionately affects women and girls, among other issues.

The UN Security Council presidency rotates between members of the Security Council each month, with Ireland taking the presidency role on from India.

Among the issues Ireland will chair is the Security Council’s annual debate on peacekeeping on 20 September.

Ireland plans to hold a meeting of foreign ministers, with a particular focus on peacekeeping transitions. Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is expected to chair this debate.

Climate change and security and the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction will also be on the agenda for the month, as well as monthly debates on Israel-Palestine, Yemen, and the humanitarian situation in Syria.

Minister Simon Coveney is to meet the Indian foreign minister in Slovenia today; he said there was work going on to ensure a “seamless transition from India to Ireland on the Afghan file”.

Related Reads

07.06.21 Explainer: Five months in, what has Ireland been up to on the UN Security Council?
06.06.21 Simon Coveney: ‘Calls to expel Israeli ambassador make no sense - issues get resolved by negotiation’
31.12.20 Explainer: Ireland takes its seat on the UN Security Council tomorrow - here's what it hopes it can achieve

Ireland’s ambassador to the UN Geraldine Byrne Nason will now chair future meetings with nations’ representatives at the Security Council.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said that work had gone on over the weekend in order to get the wording on a UN Security Council  resolution about the situation in Afghanistan right.

On Monday, the Council adopted a resolution urging the Taliban to let people leave the country if they wish to do so, but did not mention a “safe zone” for passage out of the country as was suggested by France and Germany.

The resolution was passed by 13 votes, with two abstentions from China and Russia.

“Getting a resolution in the Security Council is never easy in the best of times, but on something as important as Afghanistan we need unity now, and a small country like Ireland always works hard to try to build consensus,” Coveney said on Monday.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie