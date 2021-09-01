Ireland is now the president of the UN Security Council

Today Ireland moves to the head of the horseshoe table for our September Presidency of the #UNSC!



We are grateful for the opportunity & ready to take on the responsibilities it brings.



Stay tuned for regular updates on the Presidency! #IrelandUNSC 🇺🇳🇮🇪 @dfatirl pic.twitter.com/U1pJGE3mlV — Ireland at UN (@irishmissionun) September 1, 2021

IRELAND TAKES THE presidency of the UN Security Council for 30 days from today, with the focus for the month expected to be on the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

During Ireland’s two-year term on the UN Security Council, it had aimed to put a focus on how conflict disproportionately affects women and girls, among other issues.

The UN Security Council presidency rotates between members of the Security Council each month, with Ireland taking the presidency role on from India.

Among the issues Ireland will chair is the Security Council’s annual debate on peacekeeping on 20 September.

Ireland plans to hold a meeting of foreign ministers, with a particular focus on peacekeeping transitions. Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is expected to chair this debate.

Climate change and security and the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction will also be on the agenda for the month, as well as monthly debates on Israel-Palestine, Yemen, and the humanitarian situation in Syria.

Minister Simon Coveney is to meet the Indian foreign minister in Slovenia today; he said there was work going on to ensure a “seamless transition from India to Ireland on the Afghan file”.

Ireland’s ambassador to the UN Geraldine Byrne Nason will now chair future meetings with nations’ representatives at the Security Council.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said that work had gone on over the weekend in order to get the wording on a UN Security Council resolution about the situation in Afghanistan right.

On Monday, the Council adopted a resolution urging the Taliban to let people leave the country if they wish to do so, but did not mention a “safe zone” for passage out of the country as was suggested by France and Germany.

The resolution was passed by 13 votes, with two abstentions from China and Russia.

“Getting a resolution in the Security Council is never easy in the best of times, but on something as important as Afghanistan we need unity now, and a small country like Ireland always works hard to try to build consensus,” Coveney said on Monday.