Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after flashing lights at unmarked garda car

A MAN HAS been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after flashing his lights at an unmarked garda car and overtaking it at speed.

An Garda Síochána said the driver was travelling on the N4 last night when he flashed his lights at the unmarked garda car, indicating for the car to move out of his way.

He then overtook the car at 130km per hour on an 80km per hour road.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

As part of their bank holiday enforcement operations, gardaí also carried out a number of drug and alcohol testing checkpoints last night.

In Dublin, 494 motorists were tested across the city, with one person arrested after a positive drug test.