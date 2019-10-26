This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after flashing lights at unmarked garda car

The man overtook the garda car at 130km per hour in an 80km per hour zone.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 26 Oct 2019, 3:44 PM
32 minutes ago 7,341 Views 14 Comments
Image: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Image: An Garda Síochána via Twitter

A MAN HAS been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after flashing his lights at an unmarked garda car and overtaking it at speed.

An Garda Síochána said the driver was travelling on the N4 last night when he flashed his lights at the unmarked garda car, indicating for the car to move out of his way.

He then overtook the car at 130km per hour on an 80km per hour road.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. 

As part of their bank holiday enforcement operations, gardaí also carried out a number of drug and alcohol testing checkpoints last night.

In Dublin, 494 motorists were tested across the city, with one person arrested after a positive drug test. 

