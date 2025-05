A RAINY JUNE Bank Holiday Weekend is being forecast, with spells of heavy rain into Monday.

It was a rather cloudy start for most this morning, with some patchy mist and drizzle clearing.

The cloud will break up later too, with sunny spells and mostly dry weather throughout the afternoon.

While Met Éireann forecasts that there’ll be some isolated showers at times, most areas will stay dry, with highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees.

A largely dry night is in store, with good clear spells though cloud will slowly push in from the west overnight, with some mist patches forming.

However, the weather will turn unsettled on Saturday, with a band of rain spreading east across the country with strengthening southwesterly winds.

The rain will be followed by a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, some of which could be heavy in the northwest for a time, with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees.

Saturday night meanwhile will be quite blustery and showers will stream across the country, some of which will be heavy and possibly thundery in the west and northwest as the night goes on.

Into Sunday morning, it’ll be breezy with a mix of sunshine and showers, again possibly heavy in the north for a time early in the morning.

It will stay rather overcast and unsettled through the afternoon and evening, with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees.

The showers will die out later on Sunday evening, with cloud breaking up too.

Longer clear spells will then develop, especially in the east overnight.

And while Bank Holiday Monday will start out largely fine and dry with sunny spells, cloud will push in from the west later and it’ll become rather cloudy by the afternoon.

Rain will move in from the west later in the evening, turning heavy at times too, with highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.

Meanwhile, current indications suggest Tuesday will be another very unsettled day with rain spreading over the country and turning heavy at times.