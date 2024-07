THE YOUNG GIRL who was critically injured during an attack on Parnell Square last November could be “discharged before the Autumn”.

On 23 November last, the girl, aged 5, and two other children along with their carer were hospitalised following a multiple stabbing at Coláiste Mhuire, Parnell Square.

The two other young children and the carer, Leanne Flynn, have since been discharged from hospital.

In an update posted today on the verified GoFundMe donation page set up to support the young girl, her family said that she is “doing well” despite a “nasty stomach bug” recently.

“She is doing well with her feeds, and she enjoys play time and her therapies”, said the family in an update, which added that “there is talk of a discharge before Autumn”.

Her family said their “little warrior has been doing well” and “is in great spirits”.

It was also remarked that the young girl can communicate her likes and dislikes and has been able to do school work on maths and spelling, as well as play time.

“We are looking forward to the next chapter,” said her family, who thanked the public for their “love and support”.

A previous update last month noted that the young girl was able to stay awake all day and engage with nurses, doctors, therapists, and teachers.

A man in his 50s, Riad Bouchaker, has been charged in relation to the attack.