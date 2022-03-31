#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 5°C Thursday 31 March 2022
Element of misfortune in injury that caused the death of Urantsetseg Tserendorj, court told

Urantsetseg Tserendorj was stabbed while walking home in the IFSC in January 2021.

By Eoin Reynolds Thursday 31 Mar 2022, 1:15 PM
The Criminal Courts of Justice
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
THERE WAS AN “element of misfortune” in the injury that caused the death of Urantsetseg Tserendorj, a pathologist has told the trial of a 16-year-old boy who is accused of her murder.

Dr Heidi Okkers told the Central Criminal Court trial that a stab wound partially severed Ms Tserendorj’s internal carotid artery, cutting off the blood flow to her brain and causing her death.

She told defence counsel Michael O’Higgins SC that injuries to the internal carotid artery are less common than injuries to the external artery, which takes blood to the face rather than the brain.

She agreed with Mr O’Higgins that the stab wound was not directly on the artery and did not fully dissect it.

She further agreed when Mr O’Higgins suggested there was “an element of misfortune in this injury”.

Dr Okkers also told prosecution counsel Sean Gillane SC that the injury Ms Tserendorj suffered does not cause immediate collapse and in some cases a person can remain conscious for up to two hours.

She said this would explain how Ms Tserendorj was able to walk from near the CHQ building on the quays to Connolly Station where she met her husband and got into an ambulance before collapsing. She also said that a knife which gardai showed to her could have caused the injury to the deceased’s neck.

The accused, who can’t be identified as he is a minor, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ms Tserendorj but guilty to her manslaughter on January 29, 2021. The State did not accept his plea.

He has also pleaded guilty to producing a knife and to attempting to rob Ms Tserendorj on a walkway between George’s Dock and Custom House Quay in the IFSC, Dublin on January 20, 2021.

The trial is continuing before Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring in front of a jury of seven women and five men.

Send a Correction

