THE NEW US Ambassador to Ireland has officially been sworn into the role this evening.

At a ceremony at the White House, businessman Edward Sharp Walsh was approved to serve as Donald Trump administration’s representative in Dublin.

The New Jersey real estate developer will succeed Claire Cronin, whose term ended when Joe Biden left the White House.

He was approved today at a ceremony with Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Ed Walsh is officially sworn in as Ambassador to Ireland 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/yGY4qgDviX — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) June 19, 2025

A member of Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey, the US president has previously praised Walsh as “a champion golfer”, which he said was “a very good asset for the Ambassador of Ireland to have.”

At a senate confirmation hearing earlier this year for the role, Walsh was urged to “ensure our friends in Ireland understand America strongly supports Israel” in its war in Gaza.

Walsh told that hearing that Ireland is a “gateway for the critical telecom infrastructure linking Europe and the United States”, but also indicated he would be challenging the Irish government on its stance towards Israel and Palestine.

“We’re an ally of Israel so it’s a difficult conversation and I’d be glad to relay president Trump’s message over to them at any time,” Walsh told senators.

He said one of the “foremost priorities” will be enhancing the “economic partnership” between the US and Ireland.