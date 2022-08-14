Man shoots himself after driving car into barrier near US Capitol

US POLICE HAVE said that a man shot fatally himself when his car burst into flames after it was driven into a barrier near the US Capitol and US Supreme Court.

The incident happened at about 4am local time in Washington DC, with the man also firing several shots into the air.

US Capitol Police say that its officers responded when they heard the sound of gunfire and “were approaching the man when he shot himself”.

Advertisement

The police force says it does not appear that any of its officers fired their weapons and that nobody else was injured during the incident.

The incident took place East Capitol Street and Second Street, which is one block from the US Capitol and alongside the US Supreme Court.

“At this time, it does not appear the man was targeting any Members of Congress, who are on recess, and it does not appear officers fired their weapons,” US Capitol Police said in a statement.

“Our investigators are looking into the man’s background. DC’s Metropolitan Police Department is handling the death investigation.”