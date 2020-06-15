Pilot unaccounted for after US fighter jet crashes into North Sea

A fighter jet similar to the one which crashed.

A US FIGHTER jet has crashed into the North Sea while on a training exercise off the north-east coast of England.

The US Air Force F-15C Eagle, from the 48th Fighter Wing based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, crashed at around 9.40am today with one pilot on board.

The status of the pilot is not known and a search and rescue operation is underway.

The 48th Fighter Wing said in a statement: “At the time of the accident, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board.

“The cause of the crash, as well as the status of the pilot, are unknown at this time, and UK Search and Rescue have been called to support.”

The F15C, a single-seater air defence fighter, is a model of jet that has been used by the US Air Force since 1979.

HM Coastguard said in a statement that it received reports of a plane “going down into the sea 74 nautical miles off Flamborough Head” on the Yorkshire coast.

“The HM Coastguard helicopter from Humberside has been sent along with Bridlington and Scarborough RNLI lifeboats,” a spokesman said.

“Following a Mayday broadcast by HM Coastguard, other vessels nearby are heading to the area.”