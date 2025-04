AT LEAST TWO people have died in Tennessee following violent thunderstorms and tornadoes across the US Midwest.

The stormy weather has impacted at least 13 US states, destroying a number of homes and farms and damaging power lines, roads and bridges.

A rare high risk for severe weather was issued last night, warning of dangerous thunderstorms, destructive wind gusts and potentially strong, large-track tornadoes from Arkansas to Illinois.

This weather caused at least eight tornadoes across Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma yesterday, with 226 tornado warnings issued across the region.

More formed overnight, as the storm system spawned a wide swath of severe weather.

The tornado outbreak is expected to continue into the weekend, US media has reported, with four days of dangerous flooding pounding the same region.

Advertisement

Several homes were impacted by the sever weather. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Two deaths from the severe storm outbreak in Tennessee were confirmed by state and local officials early this morning.

More than 13 million people are currently in areas at risk of tornadoes.

The US National Weather Service (NWS) has warned that “generational flooding” is possible across the region on Sunday, as historic levels of rainfall are expected.

Heavy rainfall is expected across the region over the weekend, with vulnerable areas to be impacted by up to 15 inches of rain.

A map of the areas affected by the severe weather. NWS / X NWS / X / X

“This isn’t routine. This is a rare, high-impact, and potentially devastating event,” the NWS said in a statement online.

“Heavy rainfall will likely lead to widespread river, flash, and areal flooding that could cause severe disruptions”.

The NWS warned that those in the flood zone “should prepare now for the possibility of long duration and severe disruptions to daily life.”