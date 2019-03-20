This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 20 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US orders review into how Boeing 737 Max got license to operate

The Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft was involved in two fatal accidents within five months.

By Associated Press Wednesday 20 Mar 2019, 4:45 PM
1 hour ago 4,062 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4552533
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THE US TRANSPORTATION Department has confirmed that its watchdog agency will examine how the Federal Aviation Administration certified the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, the now-grounded plane involved in two fatal accidents within five months.

The FAA had stood by the safety of the plane up until last Wednesday, despite other countries grounding it.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao formally requested the audit in a letter sent to Inspector General Calvin Scovel III on Tuesday.

Chao, whose agency oversees the FAA, said the audit will improve the department’s decision-making. Her letter confirmed that she had previously requested an audit. It did not mention that the inspector general and federal prosecutors have already started looking into the development and regulatory approval of the jet, as reported by news outlets, including The Associated Press.

The letter requests “an audit to compile an objective and detailed factual history of the activities that resulted in the certification of the Boeing 737 Max-8 aircraft.” It also says the audit will help the FAA “in ensuring that its safety procedures are implemented effectively.”

Boeing said Tuesday that it will fully cooperate with the audit.

Inadequate 

Senator Richard Blumenthal called Chao’s three-paragraph request for an audit “inadequate and incomplete.”

In his own letter to the inspector general, Blumenthal said the watchdog should examine whether problems with the plane were missed because Boeing employees did some safety-certification work on FAA’s behalf.

He also questioned whether the FAA should have done more after the first 737 Max accident, and why the FAA didn’t ground the plane as quickly as other regulators around the world.

Questions about the FAA’s handling of the issue extend beyond US borders and will pose an immediate challenge for Dickson if he is confirmed to lead the agency.

Canadian Transport Minister Marc Garneau said this week that even if FAA certifies Boeing’s fix for the software on the 737 Max jet, “we will do our own certification.”

U.S.-WASHINGTON D.C.-TRUMP-BRAZIL-PRESIDENT-PRESS Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Donald Trump has tapped a former Delta Air Lines executive to lead the Federal Aviation Administration as the regulator deals with questions about its approval of a Boeing airliner.

The White House said Tuesday that Trump will nominate Stephen Dickson to head the FAA. The agency has been led by an acting administrator since January 2018.

Dickson was Delta’s senior vice president of flight operations until retiring on 1 October after 27 years with the airline, including time flying the 737 and other Boeing jets. Before that, he was an Air Force pilot. He emerged in recent weeks as the likely choice to lead FAA.

For the past 14 months, the agency has been under an acting administrator, Daniel Elwell, a former Air Force and American Airlines pilot.

A Lion Air Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed off the coast of Indonesia last October, and an Ethiopian Airlines Max 8 crashed this month near Addis Ababa.

Investigators suspect that incorrect sensor readings feeding into a new automated flight-control system may have played a role in the Indonesian crash, and the Ethiopian plane had a similar, erratic flight path.

Boeing began working on an upgrade to software behind the flight-control system shortly after the Lion Air crash. CEO Dennis Muilenburg said in recent days that the company is close to finishing the update and changes in pilot training to help crews respond to faulty sensor readings.

Elwell told House Transportation Committee members that Boeing expects the software update to be finished by Monday, according to a person familiar with the briefing who spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak on the timing publicly. The FAA earlier required design changes to the flight-control system “no later than April.”

After Boeing finishes the software, the FAA still must approve it.

The Associated Press reported Monday that the Justice Department is probing the development of the Max, according to a person briefed on the matter. It is unclear when that inquiry began.

Critics have questioned the FAA’s practice of using employees of aircraft manufacturers to handle some safety inspections. FAA inspectors review the work of the manufacturers’ employees, who are on the company payroll and could face a conflict of interest.

A federal grand jury in Washington sent a subpoena to someone involved in the plane’s development seeking emails, messages and other communications, the person told The Associated Press.

The 29 October Lion Air crash killed 189 people, and 157 died in the 10 March accident involving an Ethiopian Airlines jet. Both accidents happened shortly after takeoff.

Other nations banned the Max 8 and a slightly larger model, the Max 9, in the days after the Ethiopian crash. The FAA and US airlines that use the planes stood by the plane’s safety until last week.

There are about 370 Max jets of various models at airlines around the world. American, Southwest and United have said the grounding of their Max jets have led to some cancelled flights.

The plane is an important part of Chicago-based Boeing’s future. The company has taken more than 5,000 orders and delivered more than 250 Max jets last year. Boeing still makes an older version of the popular 737, but it expected the Max to account for 90% of all 737 deliveries this year.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Two men arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over Tyrone nightclub tragedy
    99,828  37
    2
    		Poll: Would you welcome a four-day working week in Ireland?
    59,225  109
    3
    		Theresa May faces battle to get EU to delay Brexit as Juncker says 'we've reached the end of the road'
    49,217  52
    Fora
    1
    		UK chain Leon spotted a third Dublin restaurant location – but is in no rush to open it
    443  0
    2
    		'The big enchilada was always breaking America, like so many businesses - and pop groups'
    54  0
    The42
    1
    		Six Nations wash-out shows human side of Schmidt
    35,941  84
    2
    		Sport Ireland seeking 'urgent clarification' on John Delaney's €100,000 loan to the FAI
    33,470  4
    3
    		The Six Nations fixtures for 2020 and 2021 have just been announced
    24,384  32
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Dear Fifi: I committed major fraud at work - but I stand by what I did
    8,555  4
    2
    		Everyone is talking about Elizabeth Holmes, but are you up to speed on the whole story?
    4,236  0
    3
    		Boy bands and Belfast-bound buses: Derry Girls' 'Take That' episode was a serious hit
    3,874  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Supreme Court clears way for US extradition of Dublin man on child pornography charges
    Supreme Court clears way for US extradition of Dublin man on child pornography charges
    Alleged IRA man goes on trial accused of raping two teenage boys in republican safehouse
    Former soldier settles case over health problems he claims were caused by anti-malaria drug
    HEALTH
    Love Island contestants to be offered therapy after deaths of two former stars
    Love Island contestants to be offered therapy after deaths of two former stars
    Cannabis and cocaine are most common drugs used by people seeking treatment for alcohol abuse
    New study makes strong link between use of potent cannabis and psychosis
    DRUGS
    Man arrested over Tyrone nightclub tragedy re-arrested on suspicion of Class A drug possession
    Man arrested over Tyrone nightclub tragedy re-arrested on suspicion of Class A drug possession
    Man (30s) arrested after gardaí seize €600,000 of cocaine from car in Dublin
    Woman charged over seizure of €196,000 and drugs in Limerick
    EU
    EU fines Google €1.49bn for blocking ads by rivals
    EU fines Google €1.49bn for blocking ads by rivals
    Theresa May faces battle to get EU to delay Brexit as Juncker says 'we've reached the end of the road'
    'A lot of concern' among EU states over prospect of Article 50 long extension, Coveney warns

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie