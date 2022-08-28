Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Sunday 28 August 2022
US sails warships through Taiwan Strait for first time since Pelosi visit

The US 7th Fleet said the missile cruisers were making a “routine” transit.

By AFP Sunday 28 Aug 2022, 7:22 AM
28 minutes ago 874 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5851462
The Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) operating in the Philippine Sea earlier this month.
Image: ABACA/PA Images
Image: ABACA/PA Images

TWO UNITED STATES warships have sailed through the Taiwan Strait, the American navy said, the first such transit since China staged unprecedented military drills around the island.

In a statement, the US Navy said the transit “demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Tensions in the Taiwan Strait soared to their highest level in years this month after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei.

Beijing reacted furiously, staging days of air and sea exercises around Taiwan. Taipei condemned the drills and missile tests as preparation for an invasion.

Taiwan lives under constant threat of an invasion by China, which claims the self-ruled, democratic island as part of its territory to be seized one day – by force if necessary.

Washington diplomatically recognises Beijing over Taipei, but maintains de facto relations with Taiwan and supports the island’s right to decide its own future.

The US 7th Fleet said the pair of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers – the USS Antietam and the USS Chancellorsville – conducted the “routine” transit on Sunday “through waters where high seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law.”

“These ships transited through a corridor in the Strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal State,” a statement said.

“The United States military flies, sails, and operates anywhere international law allows.”

The 7th fleet is based in Japan and is a core part of Washington’s navy presence in the Pacific.

The US and Western allies have increased “freedom of navigation” crossings by naval vessels of both the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea to reinforce the concept that those seas are international waterways, sparking anger from Beijing.

Washington has said its position on Taiwan remains unchanged and has accused China of threatening peace in the Taiwan Strait, using the visit by Pelosi as a pretext for military exercises.

China’s drills included firing multiple ballistic missiles into waters off Taiwan – some of the world’s busiest shipping routes – which was the first time Beijing has taken such a step since the mid-1990s.

Taiwan staged its own drills, simulating a defense against invasion, displaying its most advanced fighter jet in a rare nighttime demonstration.

Sabre rattling towards Taiwan has become more pronounced under Chinese President Xi Jinping.

© AFP 2022

