Poll: Should the US Senate vote to remove Donald Trump from office?

SHOULD THE US Senate vote in favour of impeaching Donald Trump?

On 18 December, the House of Representatives voted in favour of bringing two articles of impeachment against the US President. Congress voted 230-197 to approve the first article and 229-198 for the second.

Donald Trump is the third US President to face a trial in the Senate – charged with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

So we’re asking: Do you think the Senate should vote to remove Donald Trump from office?

