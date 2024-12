TIKTOK IS RALLYING against a planned ban on the social media platform in the US, asking the US Supreme Court to temporarily block a law that would force its Chinese parent company to sell the popular platform.

The law, which was signed by US President Joe Biden in April, would block TikTok from US app stores and web hosting services unless its owner ByteDance divests from the app by 19 January.

Advertisement

US President-Elect Donald Trump met with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida yesterday, telling a press conference before the meeting that his administration would “take a look at TikTok” and that he has a “warm spot” in his heart for the social media platform.

While there’s no planned ban in Ireland, we want to know if you use TikTok.

So today we’re asking: Do you use TikTok?