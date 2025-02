VAN MORRISON HAS become the first musician to be named an “Artist in residence” at Queen’s University Belfast.

The partnership will see Morrison provide two students with fully-funded scholarships to assist in their ambitions to become professional musicians.

The year-long collaboration will also see Morrison performing live across Belfast and the university’s venues in a series of special live performances.

Queens’s University say the partnership comes during a “momentous year” for both parties, as 2025 will mark the university’s 180th anniversary while Morrison will celebrate his 80th birthday.

Morrison, who comes from east Belfast, said he is “delighted to deepen my relationship with Queen’s University Belfast” and added that he is looking forward to perming at a number of exclusive events throughout the year.

“This partnership is also a wonderful opportunity to inspire students, celebrate Belfast’s rich musical heritage, and give back by supporting the next generation of musicians,” said Morrison.

Van Morrison performing in 2015 Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Queen’s University Belfast President and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ian Greer, praised Morrison as “one of the most distinguished musicians of our time”.

Greer said the initiative will provide “invaluable opportunities for our students and the wider community while enriching our cultural offerings”.

Morrison’s link to Queen’s University goes back to 2001 when, in recognition of his services to the arts, he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate.

He later received the Freedom of Belfast in 2013 by Belfast City Council.

As part of the residency, Morrison will kick off with three concerts at Queen’s Whitla Hall later this month, with discounted tickets for students.

This will be followed by a series of unique performances and collaborations to be announced throughout the year.

Further details about upcoming events, performances, and scholarship opportunities will be announced in the coming weeks.