GARDAÍ IN DONEGAL have seized vaping products containing suspected illegal cannabinoids after receiving reports of a medical incident in which a member of the public became ill.

Gardaí in Bundoran and Donegal Town have €3,080 of the vaping products during searches on 22 August.

“As a result of the ongoing investigation into the sale or supply of cannabis in the form of oil and vapes, devices and e-cigarettes in Donegal, the Divisional Drugs Unit searched a number of premises,” a Garda spokesperson said.

The seized items included 66 vapes and 2 bottles of oil, containing suspected illegal cannabinoids (THC, HHC and HHCP), active compounds found in cannabis.

The items seized are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI), gardaí said.

Gardaí are appealing for any person with information that can assist with their investigation to contact Ballyshannon Garda station on (071) 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.