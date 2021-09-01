#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 14°C Wednesday 1 September 2021
Varadkar meeting political leaders in Northern Ireland to discuss Brexit and Covid recovery

The Tánaiste is meeting Sinn Féin Finance Minister Conor Murphy and DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 1 Sep 2021, 7:00 PM
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR is meeting political leaders and business representatives in Northern Ireland for talks which are expected to be dominated by post-Brexit arrangements and Covid recovery.

Varadkar is meeting Sinn Féin Finance Minister Conor Murphy this evening ahead of talks with DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson tomorrow.

But Donaldson has said in advance that the meeting will be “meaningless” unless Varadkar adopts a new approach on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The protocol, part of the Brexit divorce deal agreed by the UK and Brussels, effectively keeps Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market for goods.

This means checks on goods being sent from Great Britain into the single market and in some cases could result in prohibitions on certain products that do not comply with EU rules.

The protocol was put in place to ensure there would be no hard border with Ireland, but it has instead effectively placed a trade barrier in the Irish Sea and is deeply unpopular with unionists who have insisted it should be removed.

Donaldson said: “A fresh visit from Leo Varadkar to Northern Ireland will be meaningless unless he comes with a fresh approach.

“He has championed a protocol which fundamentally undermines the Belfast Agreement and he has dismissed economic and constitutional concerns with patronising comments about the colour of our post boxes.

“It was Leo Varadkar as the then Taoiseach who insisted on such arrangements with fellow EU leaders. If the Irish Sea border remains, then Mr Varadkar will return as Taoiseach with a legacy of relations between Northern Ireland and the Republic fundamentally undermined and political progress in Northern Ireland reversed.”

The DUP leader added: “Mr Varadkar faces a choice. He can continue with the rhetoric of recent years and watch those events unfold or he can adopt a new spirit of positive co-operation.

“Arrangements which respect both the EU single market and Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market are not just achievable but would deliver on the promise of protecting the Belfast Agreement.”

Murphy is representing Sinn Féin at the meeting with Varadkar after deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill contracted Covid-19.

He said: “I welcome the opportunity to meet the Tánaiste. I am sure issues like the all-Ireland response to Covid will be on the agenda.

“I have no doubt issues around the European Union and the British government’s negotiations on leaving the EU and the protocol will also be up for discussion.”

