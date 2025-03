THE VOTE OF confidence in Ceann Comhairle of Dáil Éireann Verona Murphy will take place tomorrow afternoon.

It comes after weeks of chaos in Leinster House, with work in the national parliament almost at a standstill since last year’s general election due to the ongoing argument over speaking rights for a number of TDs.

Speaking to The Journal, a number of Opposition TDs said that tomorrow is likely the end of the road on the speaking rights issue.

They also said that there are no plans for Dáil disruption tomorrow or scenes like those witnessed last week.

One TD made the point that they believe any “carry on that is out of the ordinary” tomorrow will likely be seen in a bad light by the electorate.

“The public is well and truly fed up with it,” the TD said.

Last week saw scenes of shouting, interruptions, gestures to “sit down”, and allegations of misogyny in the Dáil as weeks of tension over the speaking rights row boiled over during Leaders’ Questions on Tuesday.

The day culminated with the leaders of the main Opposition parties saying they no longer have confidence in Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy.

The next day, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald told Murphy in the Dáíl that her position is untenable.

“You need to go,” McDonald told Murphy, accusing her of showing bias in favour of the Government and of “taking a wrecking ball” to Dáil procedure.

Later that day, Murphy issued a statement.

“I fully intend to continue to carry out the onerous office to which I was elected in accordance with the solemn undertakings I gave the Dáil upon my election,” she said.

Murphy also has the backing of the parties and Independents in Government and so is set to retain the confidence of the Dáil during tomorrow’s vote.