This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 30 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Not an official Fine Gael video': Ministers grilled on Verona Murphy's last-ditch Rocky themed clip

The video says was “produced by supporters of the Verona Murphy campaign” and was shared by the candidate.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 30 Nov 2019, 10:55 AM
17 minutes ago 1,518 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4912894

Source: Verona Murphy/YouTube

FINE GAEL MINISTERS have been reacting to a last-ditch campaign video shared by candidate Verona Murphy which claimed she was the victim of “character assassination in the media”. 

The video features shots of newspaper headlines about Murphy and is set to the Survivor song Eye of the Tiger, made famous as the theme tune to Rocky. 

The end of the video states that it was “produced by supporters of the Verona Murphy campaign” and the candidate herself shared it on her campaign page on Thursday. 

Murphy made a number of controversial comments about refugees over the course of the campaign and issued an apology for some of them

The video in questions opens with words on the screen reading “after a week of character assassination in the media #fightback”. Later in the video Murphy is described as being: “Hard working, straight talking.”

One man speaking in the video states: “The people of Wexford are going to support Verona Murphy, they’re not going to be dictated to by people inside the Pale.” 

Fine Gael ministers Charlie Flanagan and Michael Creed have both been asked this morning whether they agreed that Murphy was the victim of a “character assassination”.

“Not in a way that was any different to what one might expect in a turbulent election campaign. It was her first outing in politics,” Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed said similar: “I didn’t see any evidence of unfair, or unbalanced commentary on it.”

Speaking to RTÉ, both were asked about the video shared by Murphy. 

Flanagan, an image of whom features in the video, said it was “not an official Fine Gael video”.

Creed said he had not seen the video, adding:

“Just to make a point that has been made over and over again by Fine Gael, we believe that the comments made by Verona Murphy were a mistake. And they were entirely regrettable and not reflective of a view that Fine Gael holds on migrant issues and related matters.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie