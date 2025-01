INDEPENDENT TD PAUL Gogarty has chastised the government in, perhaps not the most, but certainly somewhat unparliamentary language.

In day two of Dáil chaos, the Dublin Mid-West TD quoted the uber-popular American singer Chappell Roan in his prediction of what the country will be like in five years time.

Addressing the govenrment, Gogarty said: “What comes to mind is Chappell Roan, painting a picture of what it’ll be like in five years: ‘When you think about me, all of those years ago, you’re standing face to face with I told you so’.

“It doesn’t have to turn out that way, though. If we work constructively, we might have better options.”

He added that the government needs to “get moving” on key issues, such as housing, homelessness, and health.

The list, he says, is “endless”.

Chappell Roan predominantly sings lesbian-pop and has soared to stardom in the last year. The quote shared by Gogarty today comes from her hit Good Luck, Babe.

It’s not Gogarty’s first iconic Dáil moment, having previously gained notoriety for his 2009 interaction with then-Labour Party TD Emmett Stagg.

“With all due respect, in the most unparliamentary language, fuck you Deputy Stagg! Fuck you,” he said, before aplogising for his “most unparliamentary language”. The clip of the remarks went viral and is considered an important moment in Irish pop culture.

