Saturday 20 November 2021
Thousands gather in Vienna to protest Austrian lockdown and vaccine mandate

The far-right opposition Freedom Party was among those calling for demonstrations against lockdown.

By Press Association Saturday 20 Nov 2021, 4:42 PM
42 minutes ago 5,526 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5607434
Image: PA
Image: PA

THOUSANDS OF PROTESTORS gathered in Vienna today after the Austrian government announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the quickly rising coronavirus infections in the country.

The far-right opposition Freedom Party was among those who have called for the protest and vowed to combat the new restrictions.

Demonstrations against Covid measures were also expected in other European countries, including Switzerland, Croatia and Italy.

On Friday, Dutch police opened fire on protesters and seven people were injured in rioting that erupted in central Rotterdam around a demonstration against Covid-19 restrictions.

More protests took place in the Netherlands today in the southern city of Breda, AFP reported this afternoon. A few hundred protestors also gathered in Amsterdam, according to Dutch media.

In Austria, meanwhile, lockdown will start early Monday and initially will last for 10 days. At the most it will last 20 days, the Austrian government has said.

Most shops will close and cultural events will be cancelled. People will be able to leave their homes only for certain reasons, including buying groceries, going to the doctor or exercising.

The Austrian government also said that from 1 February, vaccinations will be mandatory.

Vaccinations in Austria have plateaued at one of the lowest rates in western Europe and hospitals in heavily hit states have warned that their intensive care units are reaching capacity. Average daily deaths have tripled in recent weeks.

Not quite 66% of Austria’s 8.9 million people are fully vaccinated, according to government figures.

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg apologised to all vaccinated people on Friday, saying it was not fair they had to suffer under the renewed lockdown restrictions when they had done everything to help contain the virus.

“I’m sorry to take this drastic step,” he said on public broadcaster ORF.

Tinfoil hats

Thousands of protesters gathered at Heldenplatz today.

About 1,300 police officers were on duty. They used loudspeakers to tell protesters masks were required, but most did not wear them.

Chanting “Resistance!” and blowing whistles, protesters began to move slowly down the city’s inner ring road.

Some wore medical scrubs, others had tinfoil hats. Most of the signs focused on the vaccine mandate. “My Body, My Choice,” read one. “We’re Standing Up for Our Kids” said another.

Freedom Party leader Herbert Kickl, who announced earlier this week that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and had to isolate at home, made an appearance via video.

He denounced what he called “totalitarian” measures from a government “that believes it should think and decide for us”.

In France, meanwhile, interior minister Gerald Darmanin today condemned incidents in the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, one of France’s overseas territories, where violent demonstrations broke out this week over Covid restrictions.

Darmanin said 29 people had been detained by police overnight.

Authorities announced on Friday a decision to send 200 additional police officers on the island and a nightly curfew from 6pm to 5am to be imposed until Tuesday.

Protesters have staged road blockades and set street equipment and cars on fire. They denounce the Covid health pass that is required to access restaurants and cafes, cultural venues, sporting arenas and long-distance travel.

They also protest against mandatory vaccination for healthcare workers.

The pass shows that people are fully vaccinated, have had a recent negative test or proof of recent Covid-19 recovery.

— Additional reporting by AFP

Press Association

