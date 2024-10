A LUXURY CRUISE ship that was stranded in Belfast has set sail for France after a four month delay caused by repair issues and paperwork.

The eight-storey Villa Vie Odyssey was initially scheduled to leave the city in May for a three-year, round-the-world trip but instead stayed in the harbour while crews fixed unexpected repairs.

Despite a long wait, the chief executive of the cruise company, Mike Petterson, confirmed the ship was now on the move and heading for France.

That followed yet another last-minute delay. The ship set sail from Belfast Harbour on Monday but then had to drop its anchors a few kilometres from the shore.

The ship was forced to drop its anchor before it could reach France.

Petterson blamed administrative paperwork for the latest delay that saw the ship’s near 100 passengers marooned for three days.

Speaking to reporters at the cruise terminal, he said he was “a little stressed” as efforts were made to clear “a few last-minute things”.

“It’s administrative paperwork. We needed the right person to press the button, at the end of the day. It’s been done and we’re putting the vessel in motion right now.”

It was yesterday afternoon that finally saw the ship make its way towards French shores as it was spotted sailing from Belfast Lough, just off the coast of Bangor.

Villa Vie Odyssey is due to sail to over 140 countries.

Petterson explained the diversion from the original plan, which had included a stop off in Hunterston, Scotland to refuel, saying they were “changing direction and heading to France as scheduled”.

He added: “We have enough fuel to make the journey.”

The vessel’s final destination is the Bahamas but it is expected to travel to Brest, France, and make several stop-offs before then.

Reassuring passengers on board, Petterson said the ship was now “fully certified without conditions”.

Passengers could either rent or buy villas onboard.

All aboard

Ahead of Monday evening’s departure, many of the passengers thanked Belfast for hosting them for many months, and praised the people and pubs for their hospitality as they boarded the ship once more.

Celebrating on board, passenger Holly Hennessey said: “Hallelujah! All of us are beyond words, delighted, and the celebration is already under way.”

Andy Garrison, 75, who said he will be on board for at least three and a half years, said he arrived in Belfast for what he thought was three days in August and ended up there for six weeks.

He explained: “I am so happy to be sailing away, I’m ready to go. We stop briefly in Brest, France, and then we go to Spain, we go to Portugal, and we head across the ocean to go to the Bahamas, where we stay for a while.”

Owners of a cabin Johan Bodin and Lanette Canen have been documenting their new chapter what they described as their “floating home” and updating followers as to the movement of the ship. They confirmed in a recend post that they were “finally setting sail”.

👋 Bye Belfast, Bonjour Brest! 🇫🇷



After a long wait, we’re finally sailing to France aboard the Villa Vie Odyssey!



🛳️ Celebration video coming soon! 🎉 #VillaVieOdyssey #BelfastToBrest #LivingLifeOnACruise pic.twitter.com/aZLq3kfHle — Living Life on a Cruise (@LivingonaCruise) October 4, 2024

Another couple ready to set sail included newly engaged Gian Perroni, from Vancouver in Canada, and Angie Harsanyi, from Colorado in the US.

The voyagers – who had both bought cabins on the ship – got to know each other during their walks to and from the vessel over the last few months and decided to tie the knot.

Two voyagers got engaged while waiting for the ship to depart.

An early stroke of disaster

Advertised as a new way of living with an “ever changing backyard”, the luxury cruise offered rentals from 35 to 120 days, or villas available to buy from €107,414 to €310,326.

Villa owners were guaranteed their room for a minimum of 15 years but with a promise of valid ownership for the entire operation of the ship.

The ship and its villas was supposed to embark on a supposedly never-been-done-before voyage that sailed to more than 140 countries, on 30 May earlier this year.

Passengers were told they had to wait out the delays in the city while repairs – details of which have not been released – were carried out on the vessel.

Now that the ship is back on track, its circumnavigation will stop at 425 ports in 147 different countries.

- Includes reporting by Press Association and Lucy Norris.