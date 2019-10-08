This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 8 October, 2019
Two men rearrested in connection with murder of Vincent Parsons

The 34-year-old died after being assaulted in Tallaght in August.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 8 Oct 2019, 11:09 AM
1 hour ago 2,729 Views No Comments
Vincent Parsons
Image: Media handout
Image: Media handout

TWO MEN HAVE been rearrested in connection with the murder of Vincent Parsons.

The 34-year-old, who was from Clondalkin, died after an assault in Killinarden in Tallaght on 24 August.

Two men in their 20s were rearrested by gardaí this morning on suspicion of murder.

They are currently being detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. Investigations are ongoing.

Parsons, a father-of-two who worked as a welder, was discovered with serious head injuries by passers-by in Killinarden Estate in Tallaght. He died in hospital two days later.

A post-mortem examination found that he “met a very violent death”.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

