Tuesday 23 July, 2019
Two men plead guilty to helping crime gang murder Vinnie Ryan in February 2016

Vinnie Ryan (25) was a brother of Real IRA leader Alan Ryan, who was shot dead in 2012.

By Eoin Reynolds Tuesday 23 Jul 2019, 2:13 PM
Vincent Ryan was shot dead in Finglas in February 2016.
Vincent Ryan was shot dead in Finglas in February 2016.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

TWO MEN HAVE pleaded guilty to helping a criminal organisation murder Dublin man Vinnie Ryan, a brother of slain Real IRA leader Alan Ryan.

Vinnie Ryan (25) was shot in the head after dropping his partner and infant daughter at her home in Finglas on 29 February 2016.

Paul O’Beirne and Jeffrey Morrow went on trial on 24 June when they pleaded not guilty to Ryan’s murder.

Following almost two weeks of legal argument both men pleaded guilty to facilitating a serious offence contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006.

Morrow made his plea last Friday while O’Beirne made his plea today.

The Director of Public Prosecutions accepted the pleas and Justice Michael White remanded Morrow and O’Beirne in custody until this Friday 26 July for a sentence hearing, but he said he will not pass sentence on that day.

Morrow then asked the judge for an early sentence, to which the judge replied: “You will be sentenced by Wednesday 31 July.”

Morrow responded: “Yes. Lovely.” Justice White also told Ryan’s family that they will be entitled to make a statement to the court about the impact the murder has had on them.

The prosecution alleged that a silver Volkswagen Golf was used by the person who shot Vincent Ryan three times.

O’Beirne (36) of Colepark Drive, Ballyfermot has pleaded guilty to facilitating the commission of a serious offence by a criminal organisation by the provision and destruction of a motor vehicle.

The charge against him states that he did this knowingly facilitating that criminal organisation or one of its members in murdering Vincent Ryan.

Morrow (37) of Burnell Court, Coolock pleaded guilty to the same offence but his indictment did not mention the provision and destruction of a motor vehicle.

Justice Michael White told him today that the charge will be amended on Friday and he will be asked to plead again.

Eoin Reynolds

