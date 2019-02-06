This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin teen (14) accused of four violent robberies in one day

One person allegedly suffered serious injuries in one assault.

By Tom Tuite Wednesday 6 Feb 2019, 6:15 AM
22 minutes ago 1,135 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4478140
One of the alleged robberies is said to have taken place on Dublin's Grafton Street
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
One of the alleged robberies is said to have taken place on Dublin's Grafton Street
One of the alleged robberies is said to have taken place on Dublin's Grafton Street
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE BEEN given more time to get directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for the case of a 14-year-old boy accused of a string of violent robberies in Dublin city-centre.

The boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, was charged with carrying out four robberies on 15 November last in the south-side of the city.

One man allegedly suffered serious injuries.

Judge John O’Connor adjourned the case at the Dublin Children’s Court yesterday for another two weeks for the DPP’s directions to be obtained.

The boy, who was accompanied to court by his solicitor as well as his social worker and staff from his care home, was remanded on continuing bail.

The teen had spent about a week in custody last month for breaking bail terms. However he has abided by them since getting released last week.

He is facing four counts of robbery under Section 14 of the Theft and Fraud Act.

It is alleged he robbed one man of a wallet containing €30 at Temple Bar Square.

He is accused of taking a €200 phone as well as a wallet containing a German bank card and €30 from man during another alleged mugging at St Stephen’s Green.

He faces a charge for robbing another man of a €600 phone as well as a wallet containing €100 along with credit and debit cards.

The teen was also accused of a robbery on Grafton Street in which €370 was allegedly taken.

The south Dublin boy not yet indicated how he intended to plead.

His bail terms state he must reside at his current address, not drink alcohol or take drugs and have no contact with another male. He also has to abide by a 9pm – 6am curfew.

Tom Tuite

