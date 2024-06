IT’S RACKED UP hundreds of millions of views online, and now the viral rap song ‘The Spark’ by a group of young Cork and Clare rappers has been released as a single.

The song was recorded by children from the Kabin Studio, a not-for-profit music and creative hub in Knocknaheeny, Cork, and featured rappers from the Lisdoonvarna Crew in Co Clare.

The Kabin Studio was established by GMCBeats in 2012 and runs workshops and camps in music production and recording in what it described as a “non-judgemental space” where young people can “free express” themselves through rap and other art forms.

The Spark was created for youth rap initiative Rhyme Island ahead of Cruinniú na nÓg, the “national free day of creativity for young people” which takes place on June 15.

Some of the song was recorded during an Easter camp at the Kabin Studio, while other parts were recorded at a Rhyme Island outreach workshop at a direct provision centre for asylum seekers in Lisdoonvarna.

Advertisement

The hook and opening lyrics are:

“Think you can stop what we do? I doubt it! / We’ve got the energy, we’ll tell you all about it! / I searched for my spark and I found it. / Everybody in the crowd start bouncing!”

Meanwhile, the music video was filmed by videographer Seán Downey aka SwanIGuess, was filmed in one day at the Kabin, on the top-deck of the 202 Bus and the Pavilion Music Venue in Cork.

People online were clamouring for the song to be turned into a single, and today it was officially released by record label Ruby Records.

“The wait is over, ‘The Spark’ is finally yours!” said Ruby Records in a post on Instagram.

It’s available to stream online on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and Deezer.

Meanwhile, as part of the Rhyme Island initiative, the Kabin Studio will host ‘Rock the Block’ in its Knocknaheeny base this Saturday as part of Cruinniú na nÓg.

Taking place from 11am-6pm, it’s described as a “youth-led celebration of music, self-expression, pride of place and community focus firmly located in the heart of Knocknaheeny”.