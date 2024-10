EARLIER IN THE week, a member of a staff in a Dutch museum threw a piece of artwork in the bin after mistakenly believing it was rubbish.

At first glance, the work appears to be two discarded and dented beer cans which had been left behind in a glass lift.

However, the piece, titled “All The Good Times We Spent Together” has in fact been meticulously hand painted with acrylics by French artist Alexandre Lavet.

The LAM museum is renowned for showcasing it’s art collection in unconventional locations, and it has since been able to retrieve the artwork, adding that they bear “no ill will towards the lift technician who made the mistake.”

